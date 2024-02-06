National Health Insurance Fund

How State courts financial mess with awkward loan schemes

National Health Insurance Fund headquarters in Nairobi on November 22, 2023.

Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

By  Patrick Alushula

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM IDs crisis: History of the Kenyan Identity Card

    identity cards

  2. PREMIUM Kenyans frustrated by long wait for vital registration document

  3. PREMIUM Bonus payout nightmare draws out for ex-Chase Bank bosses

  4. PREMIUM How State courts financial mess with awkward loan schemes

    National Health Insurance Fund

  5. PREMIUM CBK in major operation to stop aggressive dollar bids

    DNBungeThugge2410mu(2)