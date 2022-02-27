Households stick with LPG despite rising cost

Cooking gas

A trader displays cooking gas cylinders. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Energy regulator indicates that LPG use hit a new high of 373,865 tonnes in 2021.
  • Price of a 13kg LPG cylinder shot up by 27 per cent to Sh2,638 in December last year.

Consumption of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) rose by 16.5 per cent last year to a record high, data by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) shows, signalling the burden on households facing rising prices of the five major cooking energy sources. 

