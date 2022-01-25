Rising cooking gas prices push Kenyans to dirty fuels

Cooking gas

A man carrying a cooking gas cylinder. The cost of cooking gas has been on an upward trend since the introduction of 16 per cent tax.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Otiayo Guguyu

Nation Media Group

The use of charcoal and kerosene has shot up as Kenyans turn to dirty fuels following an increase in cooking gas prices by nearly 50 percent since January last year.

