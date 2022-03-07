Higher cooking gas prices to hit Kenyan households hard

Cooking gas

A trader displays cooking gas cylinders. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (12)

By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

The cost of living for Kenyan households will rise further as the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) increased to the highest levels ever on Monday, squeezing consumers already struggling with high food prices.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.