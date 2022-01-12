High Court suspends 50pc rise in car insurance premiums

The  High Court suspended the decision of insurance providers to increase motor vehicles premiums.   

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Car owners got a reprieve after the High Court on Wednesday suspended insurance providers' decision to increase motor vehicle premiums.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.