Half of NHIF members risk freeze on Huduma Namba

Huduma namba card

Joyce Wanjiku Muchina displays her Huduma Namba card after receiving it from Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i at Kiambu County Commissioner's offices on November 18, 2020 during the launch of the Huduma Namba Card issuance to Kenyans.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group
By  John Mutua

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

More than half of the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) members risk being locked out of healthcare over a State directive requiring the use of Huduma Namba cards as the single source of truth for all government services.

NHIF officials told Parliament that out of its 13 million principal members and their 26 million dependents, only 5.6 million have been issued with the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS) cards, popularly known as Huduma Namba.

The NHIF says that the proposed law that refers to Huduma Namba as the first instance of proof will lock out millions of its members and their dependents from accessing healthcare.

