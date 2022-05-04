Half of NHIF members risk freeze on Huduma Namba

More than half of the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) members risk being locked out of healthcare over a State directive requiring the use of Huduma Namba cards as the single source of truth for all government services.

NHIF officials told Parliament that out of its 13 million principal members and their 26 million dependents, only 5.6 million have been issued with the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS) cards, popularly known as Huduma Namba.

The NHIF says that the proposed law that refers to Huduma Namba as the first instance of proof will lock out millions of its members and their dependents from accessing healthcare.