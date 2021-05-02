Golden coffee years back as earnings rise

coffee berries

Ms Lucia Wanjiru harvesting coffee berries at a farm at Kabati in Murang'a County in 2015.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
mugo

By  Irene Mugo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The golden years for coffee farmers in Mt Kenya are back if last season's record high payments are anything to go by.  And cooperatives in Nyeri, Embu, Murang’a and Kirinyaga that paid coffee farmers the highest rates note that selling their produce directly to overseas buyers paid off.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Kebs warns of fake mattresses

  2. Cash-strapped Kenya Power seeks lender to refinance it

  3. Golden coffee years back as earnings rise

  4. Kenya Railways gets boost in Telkom debt row

  5. Kenya Airways restores domestic flights

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.