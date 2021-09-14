Pain at the pump for Kenyans as Epra increases fuel prices

A filling station attendant fuels a car in Nairobi on September 14, 2021. Fuel prices have gone up in the latest monthly review by Epra with petrol retailing at Sh134.72 per litre in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

Kenyans face tough economic times beginning Wednesday following a sharp rise in fuel prices that will drive up costs in almost all sectors.

