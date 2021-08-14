Kenyans cagey as fuel prices remain unchanged for the next one month

Fuel Prices across the country will remain unchanged for the next one month, the energy regulator has said.

This means the Energy and Petroleum Authority (Epra) has for the six months running handed Kenyans reprieve by maintaining constant fuel prices, in what appears a strategic move to buy time and to pave way for the taxman’s revised rates of excise duty on dozens of commodities to be effected later in the year.

This could also be because Kenya struck a deal with oil marketers to maintain the current prices to ease pressure on consumers.

The government had indicated its intention to impose revised excise duty on select excisable products in October 2021 as required by the Excise Duty Act, 2015.

If effected, the prices of commodities will rise exponentially, as manufacturers will pass on the additional cost of the commodities to the end users.

Given the latest revision, the prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene, the Energy and Petroleum Authority (Epra) said will retail at the same rates as last month when Super Petrol retailed at Sh124.72 in Mombasa, Sh127.14 in Nairobi, Sh126.75 in Nakuru, and Sh127.67 in Eldoret.

Diesel, in the same period and for the next one month, will retail at 107.66 in Nairobi, Sh105.27 in Mombasa, Sh107.55 in Nakuru and 108.46 in Eldoret.

“In accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act 2019, Legal Notice No.196 of 2010 and Legal Notice No. 26 of 2012, the Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority has calculated the maximum retail prices of petroleum products, which will be in force from 15th August 2021 to 14th September 2021,” Epra said in a statement on Saturday.

“In the period under review, the price for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene remain unchanged,” Epra said.

However, the landing cost of importing Super Petrol increased by6.21 per cent from US$ 520.04 per cubic metre in June 2021 to US$552.35 per cubic metre in July, while that of diesel increased by 7.36 per cent from US$479.01 per cubic metre to US$514.25 per cubic metre.

Over the same period, Kerosene increased by 9.81 per cent from US$449.37 per cubic metre to US$493.45 per cubic metre.