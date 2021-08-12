Empty house
Shutterstock

Business

Prime

Vacant rental houses? 5 reasons you are not attracting tenants

By  Syovata Ndambuki

The rental market has always been lucrative for real estate investors. It is perceived as the ultimate gateway to financial freedom. Statistics show that rent in many markets is at least four times what it was two decades ago.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.