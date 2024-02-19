electricity

Firms, homes slash electricity purchases amid price surges

Businesses and households slowed down purchase of electricity from the national grid.

Photo credit: Shutterstock
logo (13)

By  Constant Munda

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The cost of electricity jumped by the highest margin in more than half a decade.
  • Households and businesses, for instance, on average paid Sh7,447 to purchase 200kWh in January.
  • Kenya has one of the costliest electricity for factories among its regional peers. 

Please subscribe to view this article

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Firms, homes slash electricity purchases amid price surges

    electricity

  2. PREMIUM Tycoon’s Nairobi reggae club saga shines spotlight on illegal evictions

    club

  3. PREMIUM Give Uhuru AU job, not Raila — Central politicians

  4. PREMIUM When a child goes to school but returns in a coffin

    Emmanuel Kirimi Kaimenyi

  5. PREMIUM Coach Hakizimana’s trip to Kenya and his first meeting with Kiptum 

    Kelvin Kiptum