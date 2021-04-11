Families suffer as NHIF delays compensation

NHIF building

The National Hospital insurance Fund (NHIF) building in Nairobi as pictured on November 16, 2020.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Sunday Nation Team

What you need to know:

  • The National Police service and Kenya Prisons Service last month wrote to NHIF raising concerns about the delayed payment of claims submitted for compensation.

The families of hundreds of public servants who have either died or been injured in the line of duty are yet to receive payments from a government scheme run by the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) in the past one year.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. PRIME Why Kenya can't do without new Eurobonds

  2. KRA risks losing Sh2.2bn in row with Pattni-linked firm

  3. Families suffer as NHIF delays compensation

  4. Equity Bank ordered to pay Sh234m tax claim

  5. PRIME How Kenya’s debt compares to other African nations

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.