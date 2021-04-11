Families suffer as NHIF delays compensation

The families of hundreds of public servants who have either died or been injured in the line of duty are yet to receive payments from a government scheme run by the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) in the past one year.

Those affected in the Group Personal Accident and Work Injury Benefits Act compensation include victims of Covid-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic in March last year.

Records seen by the Sunday Nation indicate that more than 400 police and prisons officers are among those affected. Since January 1 this year, 219 police officers have died due to various causes, including Covid-19, while 336 others have either been sick or injured while on duty.

The National Police service and Kenya Prisons Service last month wrote to NHIF raising concerns about the delayed payment of claims submitted for compensation.

They said they had been “submitting claims and last expense benefits to facilitate a decent send-off of officers who pass away while in service and those claimed by officers after the death of their dependents” to no avail.

“The services endeavour to support the affected families to deal with these difficult situations promptly as and when they occur. Prompt settlement of these claims, therefore, is crucial to ease the burden occasioned by death, considering that some occur suddenly,” the letter from the police to the NHIF Chief Executive Officer dated March 29 this year reads in part.

Minister's promise

NHIF was granted the permission to handle Group Personal Accident and Work Injury Benefit Act claims for public servants.

This was after National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani issued NHIF with an exemption to provisions of the Insurance Act to offer enhanced medical, group life and last expense cover to civil servants, National Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service, County Governments, County Assemblies, Constitutional Commissions, State Departments, State Corporations and retired Public Servants including retired state officers.

On Saturday, Public Service Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia acknowledged the delay, but said the claims will be processed as soon as possible.