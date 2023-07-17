Why George Osir has ventured into the eye lash business

George Osir is an IT specialist who found a window away from computers. Mr Osir got his conviction in a newspaper advert on a lashes training opportunity in South Africa. He saw far and went for the course and is now running a business that he started as the only employee.

At 28, Mr Osir is the founder and chief executive of George Lashes now employing seven people with clientele spread from university students to corporate chiefs whose lashes preferences challenge him to think outside the box through continuous learning.

Mr Osir says the lash training advert “really intrigued me” and sharpened his appetite to learn that skill at a time it was not well-known in Kenya, revealing the skill entrepreneurs use to see opportunity ahead of the rest.

“I did my research on it and realised it would really be lucrative since it was something different and unique. I contacted them, they gave me a budget, and after much consideration, I saved enough to fund my trip and the training,” he says, adding he returned to Kenya with a certification, a kit, and a desire to start a business.

The beauty industry in Kenya is growing while presenting a lot of growth opportunities fed by a growing demand, exposure to global trends and an increasing disposable income.

Over the past 10 years, according to official records, the beauty industry in Kenya has grown by more than Sh10 billion as more people turn to make-ups and other beauty regimes. According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, imports of perfumes and essential oils grew from Sh22.86 billion to Sh27 billion in four years from 2018.

Mr Osir studied a diploma course in computer science at Zetech University, the knowledge he has incorporated in his lashes business to create a niche by serving his clients effectively using the latest trends.

George, 28 is an IT specialist. His beauty business employs seven people. Photo credit: Pool

While his father passed on when he was only six, Mr Osir grew in his mother’s care and was passionate about computers from an early age, getting immersed into video games and technology in general.

In 2021, with a capital of Sh500,000, mostly from his savings, he started George Lashes by setting up a small studio at Kilimani Mall with a lash bed.

“I used most of the money for rent to secure the place, purchase lash products, and everything I needed to keep things running smoothly,’’ he says, adding that lashes clientele is wide, covering different age groups and economic classes. Corporates, for example, love natural-looking lashes while those in entertainment and showbiz careers lean towards swagger and pomp.

George Lashes moved to Adlife Plaza in Nairobi and now employs seven people after five years of navigation. His lashes go for Sh1,500 per tray, adhesive/glue is Sh4,500 while primer, sealant, serum, shampoo/cleanser and brush go for Sh1,500 each. Others are cotton swabs, lash remover, eye patches and tweezers selling for Sh1,500 each.

George Lashes has classic lashes that are more natural and cost between Sh4,000 and Sh6,000 to install. Hybrids are installed at between Sh6,000 and Sh7,000. More advanced types cost between Sh7,000 and Sh8,000.

“I have earned quality training from one of the best lash techs and educators from Russia, Diana Botobaeva, and also got a volume mastery certificate from a UK-based eyelash academy, London Lash Academy,” says Mr Osir.

“If there were eyelash-related events and competitions in Kenya, I am sure I could have a few awards. But for now, let me say the award is a big number of clients.”

His background in computers has helped him to integrate IT with beauty by coming up with a website that clients use to book his services.

Booking is so convenient for me and for others because I am able to plan things. I only do bookings,” says the entrepreneur, adding that he attends to at least six clients a day between Monday and Saturday.

“I schedule clients according to their preferred time and keeps this information for reference.”

His lash installations can last for up to six weeks, “as long as you take care of them,” the stylist says, adding he studies a client’s health history to limit chances of allergic reactions.

Importation and imports delay keep him awake since they come from London and delayed deliveries interfere with the flow of business.

Mr Osir aims to create more awareness about the lash industry so that more men could join as technicians since it remains women-dominated.

“I also intend to continue producing more skilled lash technicians through the training that I do.”

He remains afloat through hard work and determination. “I never quit on my goals, I kept on pushing even when things seemed to not be going my way. The idea behind the business was very random and decided that I wanted to learn more, and bring something different into the beauty industry.”

Skeptical first-timers

While he offers lash consultations, he sees first-timers skeptical, but urges them to keep at it until they learn the ropes. ‘’I keep learning and updating my skills to go in line with the different shapes and eye orientations of each customer since everyone’s eyes are not the same.”

The business creates employment opportunities for the youth and through George Lashes Foundation, it visits women’s prisons to donate sanitary towels and toiletries.