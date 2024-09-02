Platform enables creatives in Africa to reach a global audience

In 2014, three friends came together to form Naiccon, a platform for creatives in Africa to showcase, enhance and network, the aim to reach a global audience.

Thomas Imboywa, Barasa Wafula and Ann Ndanu had a deep interest in gaming, comics, animation, anime, film, music and entertainment technology. Their shared enthusiasm for these creative fields led them to establish a platform that has since flourished under their stewardship.

Building on their success, a mutual friend, Edgar Mulei, with a background in engineering, introduced an innovative idea for a digital marketplace aimed at Kenya’s vibrant creative community. Recognising the potential for a specialised platform to serve this dynamic sector, Mulei’s vision came to life with the creation of Nerdsoko.

The new venture was designed to enhance the visibility and accessibility of Kenya’s creative talents, leveraging their collective passion and expertise to forge a unique space in the digital marketplace.

Nerdsoko provides a platform where creative sellers such as artists, comic artists, entertainment tech sellers, pop culture designers, game developers, crafters and graphic novel sellers can sell their collectibles.

Ndanu explains that Nerdsoko provides buyers with a virtual supermarket experience, offering a vast catalog of items that span a diverse array of creative products.

“Unlike traditional online marketplaces, Nerdsoko does not handle transactions directly, instead, it facilitates connections between buyers and sellers by listing contact information, allowing buyers to reach out directly and complete purchases without incurring platform commissions, which typically range from 26 to 30 percent on other sites,” she adds.

Ndanu emphasises that Nerdsoko builds on Naiccon’s original mission to empower creatives by enabling them to enhance their skills, network, and showcase their work to a global audience.

“Nerdsoko extends this mission by providing a platform where creatives can not only showcase their talents but also earn from their passions,” she notes.

Operating as a bridge rather than a traditional intermediary, Nerdsoko allows creative sellers to register and list their products free of charge initially. This model ensures that sellers retain a greater share of their earnings, reinforcing the platform’s commitment to supporting the creative community in Kenya and beyond.

Ndanu elaborates on how Nerdsoko functions as a vital link rather than a traditional intermediary in transactions.

“Nerdsoko aggregates these listings into a comprehensive catalog that potential buyers can browse,” she explains.

By allowing creative sellers to register and list their products free of charge initially, Nerdsoko provides a platform for increased visibility without upfront costs.

Each product listing on the site includes the seller’s contact information, facilitating direct communication between buyers and sellers.

This method enables buyers to negotiate and complete transactions independently, bypassing the complexities of payment processing typically handled by other marketplaces.

“This approach removes the complexities of handling payments and focuses on maximising exposure and interaction,” she adds.

The platform targets creative individuals and small businesses in Kenya, offering them enhanced visibility and access to a broader customer base that they might not reach on their own.

The platform also features a seller dashboard that provides insights into buyer interests and behaviours, allowing sellers to adapt their offerings to meet market demand and ultimately maximise their sales. Through this innovative model, the initiative is not only supporting the creative community but also empowering them to thrive in a competitive marketplace.

While open to a wide range of creative products, it particularly focuses on comic books, entertainment technology, gaming tech, games, crafters, graphic novel sellers, action figures and collectibles, apparel and accessories, toys, manga and anime merch, video games, streaming and digital content, cosplay and so much more.

The business generates revenue through a subscription model that kicks in once sellers start gaining traction. Sellers are onboarded for free, allowing them to list their products and gauge buyer interest without making any initial investment. When their items attract significant attention and sales, a small monthly fee is charged.

This model ensures that Nerdsoko's success is directly tied to the success of its sellers. For creative sellers, the financial benefits are significant: they gain access to a larger marketplace without hefty upfront costs, they get insights to optimise their offerings, and they can scale their businesses with Nerdsoko’s support.

Establishing Nerdsoko.com was a thorough endeavor that took around eight months of intensive planning, development, and market research.

“Building the platform, curating a robust catalog of initial listings, and creating the dashboard features involved a lot of focused effort,” notes Ndanu.

The platform stands out by offering features specifically designed to cater to the needs and preferences of creative professionals and enthusiasts.

“The platform allows creators to showcase their work, share their creative process, and connect with potential clients or collaborators,” Ndanu explains, adding,

“It also enables customers to commission tailored work from creatives, featuring a streamlined process for managing custom orders and communication.”

Nerdsoko’s vision extends far beyond Kenya.

“The nerd/geek economy is not confined by borders. Our initial focus is on Kenya, but we plan to expand throughout East Africa and eventually explore new markets across the continent,” Ndanu explains.