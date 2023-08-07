Here is a platform where you can invest with Sh5

After completing their university studies years ago, a group of young and ambitious friends came together in pursuit of an occupation that would seal their success.

At the time, technology was booming and most people were making their fortunes in finance, so the group, comprising Samuel Njuguna, Titus Kinyanjui and Samuel Njogu, decided that fintech is the route they would take.

Leveraging on their various backgrounds in ICT and finance, the trio began a journey that would provide people on knowledge regarding how to save and invest their money.

By virtue of what they were offering, the entrepreneurs were optimistic that their business would quickly grow into the next big thing.

But a few months down the road, they were yet to achieve most of their goals, and they began to wonder why.

“Before you start a business, you have a lot of assumptions about how it is going to turn out. In this case, we realised that just because you tell people you are going to give them a certain return on their investment does not mean they will invest with you,” said Samuel Njuguna, co-founder of Chumz, in an interview with Powering SMEs.

In a country where a majority of the working population earns no more than Sh50,000 a month, they for instance realised that the initial deposit requirement they had set up was too high, and this discouraged potential individuals from investing with them.

To bridge this gap, the trio embarked on developing an application that would enable anyone to save and invest with small amounts, as low as Sh5.

Titus Kinyanjui, who had a background in finance, would handle the financial aspect of the platform, while Samuel Njogu would become the lead designer.

With the aid of an angel investor, the trio began building Chumz, an application that would provide an affordable alternative for people to invest in. The first prototype was ready in 2020, and by early 2022, they had secured a license from the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) to operate.

“The idea was to help individuals who struggled with creating a savings and investment culture due to a lack of discipline and the high initial investment required by most investment channels,” says Njuguna.

Chumz staff members at their work premises in Nairobi. Photo credit: Pool

Essentially, the platform channels the funds collected to a licensed fund manager who offers a return and the interests are, thereafter, distributed to individual clients. The platform also utilises behavioral psychology to guide users on when to save and invest based on their spending habits.

“For instance, we have designed our platform to prompt users to save a portion of the money they receive on mobile money, and when they spend money on certain activities such as dining out. Additionally, we send reminders at strategic times during the month to encourage our clients to save and invest so that they can make the most out of their income,” says Njuguna.

He says it is not easy getting people to change spending habits that have sometimes pushed them to rely heavily on predatory mobile loans for quick cash, and instead focus on saving small amounts of money that could in the long run guarantee financial independence is not easy.

“Basic financial literacy is lacking and this has meant that we have had to create financial literacy content and partner with a number of entities that do financial literacy. We’ve also recognized that financial jargon has kept many retail investors from investing, and we’re breaking down this jargon to make it more accessible to everyone,” notes Njuguna.

He says these approaches have helped to bring even the people who have never saved or invested before to do so, and change the perception that investing is for a select few.

“For instance, a shoe designer in Ngara saved Sh50 daily and managed to purchase his work equipment. His biggest aha moment was that small savings could amount to something substantial,” notes Njuguna.

He says they have also recently noticed that some parents are using the Chumz app to teach their children about finance, explain how interest accumulates and the long-term effects of deferred gratification, as well as create future financial goals for their children.

Currently, Chumz has over 70,000 registered users who have saved and invested over Sh500 million in under 11 months. Compared to the continental average of 17 per cent, Kenya’s average savings and investment rate is still low, with only about 13 per cent of the population engaged in saving. Samuel says they plan on enhancing the app to encourage saving and investing by making it a fun activity.