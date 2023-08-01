Patazone: Start-up takes on giant e-commerce firms

Omar Mohammed Noor, 30, was born and raised in Garissa County where he helped his father run a shop during his free time.

He was in charge of daily sales and money collection from customers.

In 2014, after completing secondary school studies, he moved to Nairobi to take up a sales job in a shop owned by one of his relatives on Luthuli Avenue.

“I sharpened my skills in selling mobile phones. It was a humble place to start when I joined the electronics industry, as I used to sometimes make around Sh300 a day, but life had to go on,” recalls Mr Noor.

With his big dreams, he opened a small kiosk where he sold mobile phones on Luthuli in 2016 using his savings from the sales assignment at the relative’s entity.

In 2018, he launched his business and named it Tawaq Electronics which he ran until 2021.

“I was among the first Somali vendors to try selling on platforms like Jumia and Kilimall and I never looked back after receiving my first payment. The experience led me to turn Tawafaq into an online shop.”

He ran his business while in college and in 2019 he graduated with a degree in political science from the University of Nairobi.

The business grew within a short period thanks to the uptake of online sales. In 2021, he rebranded Tawaq to Patazone, an e-commerce based platform.

“I wanted a name that my clients would easily pronounce and identify with, so I had to rebrand,” he adds.

Through deep market research, he learned there was a problem in the local e-commerce industry as most clients complained about the quality of products although they were affordable.

“Delivery was also a nightmare and suddenly returns became an issue that impacted online vendors negatively and so we set out to have Patazone established to counter all these problems,” he says.

The business has partnered with microfinance companies and suppliers to offer clients products in cash and on credit.

Mr Noor notes that building a dream requires resources, and he had to save heavily to establish the business.

Mr Omar Mohammed Noor. Photo credit: Pool

“I believed wholeheartedly in the potential of Patazone to transform the way people shop. I invested my funds into the company to bring this vision to life. It wasn’t just about financial investment; it was about investing my passion, dedication, and belief in creating something extraordinary.”

The company has more than 50 employees nationwide in its 40 shops distributed across 21 counties.

Patazone Group is now a local e-commerce company whose aim is to solve e-commerce problems in Kenya.

Some of the products that clients purchase through the platform are electronics, baby products, kitchen appliances, and fashion accessories.

Patazone’s subsidiary known as Patazone-Go is a logistics company that was established to “provide seamless, reliable deliveries that bring joy and convenience to customers”.

He says Patazone-Go ensures not just timely deliveries but the platform is reliable to shoppers.

Establishing a robust logistics network requires significant investments in infrastructure, technology, and personnel, Mr Noor says as he lists some of the challenges in the business. Ensuring efficient and timely deliveries requires continuous optimisation while managing the scalability of the remains a daily headache for the businessman.

“We also face competition from other e-commerce platforms and logistics providers, which necessitates constant innovation and differentiation to stand out in the market,” he says.

Patazone emerged the Gold Winner for Best E-Commerce Startup Website at the 2023 E-Commerce Awards.

The Patazone website stood out for its seamless user experience, offering customers a diverse range of products from various brands.

“Through a combination of cutting-edge technology and personalised features, Patazone has transformed the way people shop online,” he adds.