Harriet Chebet: How health condition motivated me to set up herbal medicine firm

Harriet Chebet

Harriet’s Botanicals Chief Executive Officer Harriet Chebet Ng’ok at her shop in Karen, Nairobi, on September 25, 2021. 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Margaret Maina

Her business was motivated by her own fight with endometriosis. Harriet Chebet, an investment banker, now owns a company whose mandate is to provide physical, emotional and psychological support to Kenya’s urban population through her brand of traditional wellness products.

