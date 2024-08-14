Energy CS Wandayi: I'll lower the cost of electricity

Newly appointed Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi says his first priority will be to lower the cost of electricity, which he termed as unbearable for a majority of Kenyans.

As he officially assumed office following recent changes in the government of President William Ruto, Mr Wandayi on Wednesday acknowledged that the Energy ministry plays a big role in driving the economy.

In his inaugural speech after taking over the office from his predecessor Mr Davis Chirchir, who has been moved to the Ministry of Roads and Transport, the CS said that he would work with all stakeholders to streamline the sector.

To lower the cost of electricity, the CS said that his plan was to have an engagement with Kenya Power on how to cut the system losses from 23 percent to at most 15 percent.

“Once we do that, which I’m sure in the fullness of time we will, the cost of electricity will be bearable, and we must also understand that the cost of electricity and petroleum products is contributed by very many factors,” CS said.

New approach

Mr Wandayi said he was coming in with a new working approach for all the staff, stakeholders, and the consumers.

Additionally, the CS said that in his plans of working towards affordable, sustainable, clean, and reliable energy services, transparency would be mandatory.

“We want to inculcate a culture and spirit of openness and transparency in management of our ministry affairs. We want to take the ministry as it was to the people.”

The CS reiterated the importance of engagement with the people in running the ministry, as well as gaining the trust of the people.

“I will establish a regular engagement programme with our customers, what I call the CS roundtable with consumers every two months to be able to interact and get feedback from the public.”

Strengthening communication in the ministry is also the plan of the CS which he says will allow the members of the public to know what is happening.

Mr Chirchir assured him of his assistance whenever he needs as he runs the ministry, which he says has received criticisms from Kenyans whenever there is power blackout and power rationing.

Mr Wandayi joined Cabinet after President Ruto adopted a broad-based government in the wake of youth-led anti-government protests, a move that saw five CSs from the opposition side being appointed to various positions.

Mr Opiyo says that the appointment to serve in the executive came as a surprise to him since he has been criticizing the same government.

Enhance investment

The colourful ceremony was attended by Chairperson of the board of National Oil Corporation of Kenya Mr Kiraitu Murungi, Board of Directors for the Energy Chairperson Mr Jackton Ojwang, Managing Director of Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Mr Joe Sang among other leaders in the energy sector.

On his part, Trade and Investments Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya vowed to enhance investment rates and strengthen the industrial sector.

Mr Mvurya emphasized his commitment to both upholding the achievements of his predecessors and addressing key challenges facing the sector.

He highlighted the importance of continuing the progress made in investment growth, which has surged to nearly $1.5 billion.

He acknowledged the need to navigate ongoing court matters that could impact the sector, underlining his focus on stabilizing these areas to foster a more conducive environment for investment.

“Our goal is to build on these achievements and explore new opportunities to drive further growth. My objective is to build upon the successes of the past while ensuring that we address existing challenges head-on, we must remain steadfast in our efforts to boost manufacturing and enhance collaboration among ministries to drive industry growth,” he said upon taking office on Wednesday.

Inclusivity

The new CS emphasized the importance of inclusivity in industrialization efforts. He noted that he plans to decentralize initiatives across different counties to ensure that the benefits of industrial growth are more evenly distributed.

Mvurya also highlighted the need for continuous dialogue with the private sector, stating that maintaining open communication channels is essential for making well-informed policy decisions."

“We must ensure that our policies are not only innovative but also inclusive and responsive to the needs of all stakeholders, maintaining strong partnerships with the private sector and fostering a collaborative approach will be central to our strategy moving forward,” he said.

The CS emphasised the importance of maintaining the stability of key areas and resolving matters that affect the investment. He vowed to ensure that the highlighted areas of success remain a priority, with a focus on expanding industrialisation efforts across the country.

One of his key commitments includes boosting the manufacturing sector, which has recently experienced a slight decline.

“We need to address the challenges facing manufacturing, such as high power costs, and integrate proposals from engineers to improve the sector,” he said.

The CS reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining open communication with the private sector. He pledged to continue fostering dialogue through round tables and to make policy decisions based on broad engagement with industry stakeholders.