New to DIY interior décor? Here are helpful tips to get you started

Designing and decorating our homes is one of the most exciting, yet difficult tasks when it comes to creating the ultimate living space. Our sense of style cannot be defined by just one decor aesthetic, therefore, many times, we are conflicted on how to best represent our design personalities, with different styles battling to take precedence within our interiors, as well as the functionality of these styles.

The good thing, however, is that you do not have to be hesitant when it comes to mixing and matching pieces, as the blending of home decor styles is easier than it seems. In fact, incorporating various tastes can actually elevate the design and create a sense of cohesion in a well-put-together room.

Pattern mixing and colour coordination is an easy hack that can transform your living spaces from mundane to mesmerising. Mixing different patterns, colours, and textures can add depth, enhance visual interest, and give a sophisticated look, and with so many patterns, colours, and textures available, you will have a wide pool to pick from. But how exactly do you go about achieving this goal?

Understanding the basics

Before delving into the intricacies of pattern and texture mixing and colour coordination, it is important to understand some fundamental concepts:

Patterns: patterns in interior decor encompass a wide range of designs, from stripes and florals, to geometric shapes and animal prints. Each pattern lends its unique character and visual impact to a room.

Colours: colour plays a fundamental role in design, eliciting emotions and setting the ambiance of a space. A grasp of colour theory is essential for effective pattern mixing and colour coordination.

Textures: textures refer to the tactile quality of surfaces in your decor. These include materials like silk, velvet, wood, metal, and glass, which can add depth, warmth, and dimension to a room's aesthetic.

The science of colour

Colour theory serves as the backbone of successful pattern mixing, and as the foundation of the science of colour in interior design. It provides a framework for understanding how different colours interact and how they can be combined to achieve desired effects. Some of the key elements of colour theory include:

The colour wheel: the colour wheel categorises colours into primary (red, blue, yellow), secondary (green, purple, orange), and tertiary (mixes of primary and secondary) colours. It helps in selecting harmonious colour schemes. This is a readily available tool with so many colour combinations online.

Complementary colours: these are colour pairs that sit opposite one another on the colour wheel, such as red and green or blue and orange. Utilising complementary colours can create striking contrasts in pattern mixing.

Analogous colours: analogous colours, however, are neighbouring colours on the colour wheel, such as blue and purple or red and orange. They produce a more harmonious and calming effect when combined.

There is also monochromatic colours, which refers to shades and tints of the same colour.

Warm vs. cool colours: colours can be categorised as warm, such as red, orange and yellow, or cool such as blue, green and purple. Warm colours are associated with energy and excitement, while cool colours evoke calmness and relaxation. This can be understood through the concept of colour psychology.

While colour psychology provides general guidelines, individual preferences play a significant role in choices for interior design. We all have unique associations with colours based on cultural backgrounds, past experiences, and personal tastes. It is therefore important to take these factors into account in order to create a space that feels comfortable and inviting. However, there is some basic science behind this art, which can help in decision making:

Living rooms: neutral colours such as grey, white and beige are often used as a base, with pops of colour introduced through accessories like pillows, artwork, and rugs.

Bedrooms: calm and soothing colours such as blues, greens, and soft neutrals are commonly used to promote relaxation and sleep.

Kitchens: bright and inviting colours like red, yellow, or warm neutrals which elicit passion, energy or excitement, can stimulate appetite and create an inviting atmosphere. However, excessive use of bold colours like red can be overwhelming, and yellow can be agitating.

Bathrooms: serene and spa-like colours, often in cool tones such as blue, create a sense of cleanliness and tranquillity.

Home offices: productivity and focus can be enhanced with muted blues, greens, or neutral tones.

Value and Saturation: value refers to the lightness or darkness of a colour, while saturation indicates the intensity or purity of a colour. You can use these attributes to create contrast and balance in a space. For instance, lighter shades of purple, which is often associated with luxury and creativity, can create a sense of sophistication, while darker purples can be more dramatic.

Lighting and colour: lighting plays a crucial role in how we perceive and experience colour in a room. Natural light, artificial lighting sources, and the colour temperature of lighting all impact the way colours appear. It is crucial to consider these factors, to ensure that the chosen colour palette achieves the desired effect under different lighting conditions.

Choosing a dominant pattern

Before starting to mix patterns, it is essential to choose a base pattern. The base pattern will be the foundation of your room and you should serve as a starting point for the rest of your patterns. A nice base pattern is a neutral pattern, such as a simple stripe or a solid colour. While picking a dominant pattern, consider;

Personal preference: are you drawn to florals, stripes, or geometric shapes? Your dominant pattern should reflect your taste and the mood you want to convey.

Existing elements: if you have existing furniture, a boldly patterned carpet or curtains, a large-scale floral wallpaper, or a textured accent wall, consider making them the dominant pattern. Build your design around these items, as changing them may be more challenging or costly.

When placing a carpet, you want it to be at least halfway underneath the key furniture in the room. If you have a large room, with two seating areas, allow each to have its own carpet, with the base floor showing through as this area will get stepped on a lot. A good hack is to avoid cotton carpets as they do not have a luxurious depth, and they also tend to get grubby more quickly. Stick to wools and sisals.

Colour scheme: the colours within your dominant pattern should set the tone for the overall decor. Whether you're starting fresh or working with existing elements, ensure that the colours align with your vision.

Building around the dominant pattern

Now that you have selected your dominant pattern, you can move on to the next step by introducing complementary patterns, textures, and materials into your décor.

Scale and proportion: vary the scale and proportion of patterns. Pair a large-scale floral sofa with smaller-scale geometric print throw pillows or vice versa. This contrast adds visual intrigue and prevents monotony.

Colour coordination: use the colours from your dominant pattern as a guide to select complementary patterns. For instance, if the dominant pattern features shades of blue and green, look for secondary patterns that incorporate these colours into their designs.

Texture and material mix: don't forget about the tactile elements of design. Textures can be smooth, rough, soft, or glossy. Incorporate different textures and materials into your decor to create depth and interest. For example, pair a plush velvet chair with a sleek glass coffee table to achieve a balanced juxtaposition. You can also update neutrals such as wood and marble by pairing with metallics to create a sophisticated differentiation between materials. A combination of metal sheen and warm woods for instance, is an effortless way to introduce an organic-meets-modern vibe. Metallics are subtle enough in colour and blend beautifully with a variety of different materials to create stunning effects.

Some practical applications

Example one – living room: imagine a living room with a dominant floral pattern on the sofa. To coordinate patterns, introduce throw pillows in a geometric print with colours that harmonise with the dominant floral. Balance this with a striped area rug featuring the same colour palette. Complete the look with wooden furniture and metal accents for a diverse mix of textures.

Example two – bedroom: in a bedroom with a bold striped duvet cover as the dominant pattern, incorporate subtler patterns on decorative pillows and curtains. Choose colours from the duvet cover to maintain cohesion while introducing visual interest. Consider adding a plush rug and a mix of wood and metal furniture pieces for a textured appeal.

Example three – dining room: for a dining space with a vibrant, tropical-themed wallpaper as the dominant pattern, balance it with solid-coloured upholstered chairs in hues that echo the wallpaper's palette. Enhance the texture by introducing a natural wood dining table and woven placemats that complement the tropical theme.

Additional tips for success

These additional tips will go further to ensure your pattern mixing and colour coordination efforts are successful:

Start small: if you are new to pattern mixing, begin with smaller items such as throw pillows, accessories, or wall art before tackling larger pieces.

Balance and harmony: strike a balance between busy patterns and neutral elements to avoid overwhelming the space. Achieve harmony by repeating colours throughout the room.

Test swatches: always test fabric and colour swatches in your space before making final decisions. Lighting and existing decor can significantly affect how patterns and colours appear.

Layer textures: layering different textures, such as smooth, rough, soft, and hard, can add richness and depth to your decor.

Mastering the art of mixing patterns and coordinating colours, textures, and materials in home decor requires creativity, patience, and a keen eye for detail. By choosing a dominant pattern, building around it with complementary elements, and following the principles of colour coordination and texture mixing, you can transform your living spaces into visually stunning and harmonious environments.