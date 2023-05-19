How to achieve a beautiful and relaxing feel using aquariums

Aquariums date back to ancient civilisations, such as the Egyptians and Romans. These civilisations stored fish in small containers made of glass or crystal for decorative purposes. Back then, fish were considered a symbol of wealth and were often kept as a status symbol in ornamental ponds or indoor containers. In addition to their aesthetic value, fish were also kept for practical purposes, such as a source of food.

It wasn't until the 19th century that aquariums became more accessible to the general public. The first modern aquarium was created by Jeanne Villepreux-Power in 1832. Jeanne invented the glass aquarium and paved the way for the development of the modern-day aquariums. Today, aquariums are popular worldwide and come in many different shapes and sizes, serving not only as beautiful house decorations but also as important research and educational tools.

“Having an aquarium as a house decoration has several benefits. The ability to soothe and relax individuals is one of its greatest advantages. It can be very relaxing to watch fish swim around in their natural habitat and can help to relieve stress and anxiety. Aquariums are a wonderful addition to bedrooms and living rooms since they can help any space seem tranquil,” notes Nick Sitima, the Founder of Fish, Pets and Aquariums Kenya.

Nick started his Aquariums business in 2021 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. “During the pandemic, so many people were stressed out as almost everything came to a halt. I started creating aquariums as a hobby but quickly realised I could turn it into a business since people expressed interest in buying them because of their therapeutic effect. A shift in modern architecture also motivated me to commercialise my hobby as more people are now embracing aquariums in homes, offices, or clinic receptions.”

He reveals that the market has since expanded with TV stand aquariums and table aquariums being the most popular among his domestic clients.

“Most people are ditching the traditional wooden TV stands and tables and opting for aquariums instead. They give the house a classy yet calming feel.”

“At Fish, Pets and Aquariums Kenya, our prices start from Sh12,999 depending on size, glass thickness, type as well as the decorations a client wants. Our products range from table aquariums of different shapes, aquarium TV stands, tower aquariums for small and big spaces, and also unique aquariums depending on the space and where one wants it to be. We are the kings of customising since we acknowledge aquariums will never be the same, there is always a varying factor,” continues Sitima. The Fish, Pets and Aquariums Kenya workshop is located in South B, Nairobi although they do deliveries countrywide and to some parts of East Africa. They do not specialise in indoor aquariums only as they also do ponds for outdoors and supply ornamental fish to those who already have ponds.

Juliet Wambui, an aquarium enthusiast and owner, says she loves them because they make excellent conversation starters.

“I have an aquarium TV stand in my house and most of the time when visitors visit, they are naturally drawn to the stand and begin inquiring about the fish and the entire set up. I have come to appreciate this as a fantastic icebreaker,” she giggles.

The fact that aquariums can help to enhance the indoor air quality is another benefit of using them as house decorations. The carbon dioxide that fish create is used by plants during photosynthesis. Plants then release oxygen into the water, improving the air's purity. According to research, those who have allergies or respiratory issues may benefit from this significantly.

While having an aquarium as a house décor has numerous benefits, there are a few drawbacks to take into account. The price is one of the greatest disadvantages. “Aquarium setup and upkeep can be pricey, especially if you decide to have a big tank with plenty of fish and plants,” cautions Mr Sitima.

“The time and effort needed to maintain the aquarium is another drawback. Regular tank cleanings, water quality checks, and scheduled fish feedings are all required. You could find it challenging to maintain an aquarium that is healthy if you travel frequently or have a hectic schedule,” he continues.

Dogs and young children might also be at risk from aquariums. Water can be a drowning hazard, and the glass has a chance of breaking. You must take special care to safeguard the safety of any little children or animals living in your home.

“When selecting the ideal aquarium for your home design, there are a number of factors to take into account. The size of the tank should be taken into account first. Although setting up and maintaining larger tanks can be more expensive, they also provide more room for fish and plants to grow,” advises Sitima.

The kind of fish you wish to keep in the aquarium is another thing to think about. Researching the particular requirements of the fish before acquiring them is vital because some fish are more difficult to maintain than others. The compatibility of various fish species is another thing to take into account because certain species might not get along with others.