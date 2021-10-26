Diaspora remittances hit Sh301bn in first 9 months

Kenya’s diaspora remittances rose by 20 percent in the nine months to September compared to the corresponding period of last year.

By  Elizabeth Kivuva

Kenya’s diaspora remittances rose by 20 percent in the nine months to September compared to the corresponding period of last year, underlining the resilience of these inflows at a time when the global economy is still recovering from the Covid-led contraction of 2020.

