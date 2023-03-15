Deported Rubis Kenya CEO returns after Ruto’s victory

Deported Rubis Energy Kenya CEO Jean-Christian Bergeron made a quiet return to Kenya and resumed his executive role at the leading oil marketer weeks after the swearing-in of President William Ruto.

Sources told the Business Daily that Mr Bergeron, popular as JPB in the local oil industry, jetted back to Nairobi in late October, ending his forced six-month absence from the country.

The State Directorate of Immigration revoked Mr Bergeron’s work permit and ordered him to leave the country immediately on the night of April 14 following weeks of fuel shortages that had caused a public outcry.

The Rubis Kenya CEO has maintained a low profile since returning, infrequently visiting the firm’s headquarters in Nairobi while keeping off public engagements hosted by the industry lobby, the Petroleum Institute of East Africa (PIEA), said the sources.

“I can confirm that Mr Bergeron is in the country. My job is to regulate companies and not individuals,” Epra Director-General Daniel Kiptoo told the Business Daily on Monday.