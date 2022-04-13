Kenya deports Rubis CEO Jean Bergeron over ‘economic sabotage’

The government has canceled with immediate effect the work permit of Rubis Energy CEO Jean Christian Bergeron, accusing him of economic sabotage, and ordered his deportation from Kenya.

Rubis is among the multinational energy companies under investigation for hoarding fuel and causing an artificial shortage, despite Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) insisting that there are enough petroleum stocks.

Recently, high-ranking government sources told the Nation that the country’s third largest marketer, Rubis, is among those under watch for “unreliable supplies”.

“We have surveyed outlets across the country and Rubis stands out as having some queer shortages and rationed sales,” a senior government official said.