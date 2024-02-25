Consultancy firm Axum announces acquisition of top managerial staff

Consulting firm Axum has announced acquisition of top managers and staff from programme implementation firm Dalberg Implement.

In a statement, Axum said the move will amplify impact and empower communities on a larger scale by leveraging combined expertise in collaborative and sustainable initiative-building.

This comes at a time of increased existential risks that the world is facing, necessitating rapid shifts in the impact sector including in the creation of innovative, locally-driven solutions.

Development challenges

Axum said the move has brought together 10 partners and more than 70 staff.

"This is a significant leap forward for us and aligns with our ambitions to scale our initiative-building capabilities while retaining our deeply local and systemic DNA that is built on a deep understanding of the development challenges within the communities we live in and serve,” said Steve Kisakye, Global Managing Director at Dalberg Implement.

The firm is part of the Dalberg Group, which comprises six businesses – Dalberg Advisors, Dalberg Data Insights, Dalberg Design, Dalberg Implement, Dalberg Media, and Dalberg Research – and a non-profit called Dalberg Catalyst.

Significant milestone

Last year, seven partners who had been serving the Dalberg Group in Africa set up Axum to serve Africa and the Middle East.

“This deal represents a significant milestone in building Axum to be the premier partner for governments, industry, civil society, funders, and investors seeking to drive systemic change,” said Edwin Macharia, Global Managing Partner at Axum.