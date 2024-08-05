Video game developers woo investors with pitches at Microsoft camp

A host of video game developers are hoping for investment inflows following project pitches at a camp hosted by giant tech firm Microsoft at the weekend.

Some of the projects presented at the camp included "Tingish" and "Finke Desert Race" by Arkitech Studios, which won The Fak’ugesi Festival Awards in 2022-- an African first award in video gaming, animation, XR (VR and AR), digital art, and music.

Africa's video games industry is expected to reach $1 billion(Sh129.93 billion) in revenue for the first time this year, up from $800 million (Sh103.93 billion) in 2022.

However, according to the Africa Games Developer Survey, around 63 percent of local game developers have five years' experience or less, and only 19 percent have secured external investment for their projects.

"The growth of Africa's video game industry is an opportunity not only for local developers but also for the global gaming community. By working together and sharing resources, we can accelerate this growth and create a vibrant ecosystem that benefits everyone," Esteban Lora, game technology and music supervision specialist at Xbox Game Studios said following the camp.

The two-day hybrid event hosted physically in Nairobi, Johannesburg, and Casablanca brought together industry experts from Xbox-- a home video game console manufactured by Microsoft, aspiring game developers, and gaming enthusiasts from across the continent to foster innovation and collaboration.

“Africa’s gaming industry is on the cusp of something truly remarkable. The creativity and passion we’ve witnessed here are impressive,”Melissa Boone, Principal Xbox Research Manager.

Irene Githinji, education engagements lead at Microsoft Africa Development Centre, emphasised the importance of skills development and training in the industry.

"The Xbox Game Camp is a great opportunity for us to meet with the Xbox team and game developers and see what we can do together in this space. We get to see the talent that is emerging in the games industry and start to develop skills initiatives that will support the growth of the industry. Also, with different countries participating in the camp, we try to understand their pain points and start curating programmes and projects that are in line with the needs of the industry," she said.

Speaking at the same event, Melissa Boone, Principal Xbox Research Manager and Chief of Staff at 343 Industries, which is part of Xbox Game Studios, said they are committed to nurturing gaming talent.