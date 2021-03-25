gamers
Young gamers putting Kenya on global spotlight

By  James Kahongeh

What you need to know:

  • Currently worth an estimated Sh13.9 billion, Kenya’s video gaming industry is expected to grow to about Sh16.8bn by 2023. 
  • There is at least one e-sports studio in every neighbourhood in Kenya today, as the number gamers, mostly teenagers and young adults, bulges. 
  • But just how did gaming’s fortunes hit these mouthwatering levels?

Once Loyce Ngeta starts to play Candy Crush on her smartphone, everything else takes a backseat. Ngeta, 24, immerses herself in the game, sometimes for up to three hours, forgetting other tasks and her immediate circumstances. Even hunger. 

