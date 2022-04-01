Companies urged to hire sign language interpreters

Government and private institutions have been asked to hire full-time sign language interpreters to ensure effective communication with the deaf seeking services.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony for 434 Kenyan sign language interpreters, Devolution Chief Administrative Secretary Abdul Bahari said it is important for companies to take deliberate steps to accommodate people with disabilities.

Mr Bahari said the country needs to do more to break the barriers facing that segment of the population.

“More people need to be taught sign language so that Kenyan sign language is embraced in all communication spheres,” he said.

Mr Bahari, who was representing the chief guest, Public Service, Youth and Gender Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia, noted that the government was working to include people with disabilities in the development agenda in line with the government’s Big Four agenda.

“The government has come up with deliberate inclusive programmes around women and girls and children with disabilities to ensure they are not left behind,” he added.

While lauding the progress that has been made so far, he said more needs to be done.

Harun Hassan, director at the National Council of Persons with Disabilities, said some of those graduating were sponsored by the organisation in order to build capacity.

“The sign language programme targeting mainly government workers has contributed immensely towards improving service delivery to the deaf in public service,” he noted.

He appealed to the private sector to support the sign language programme so as to increase the number of interpreters countrywide.

“Through the sign language programme, we will be able to enhance both the dignity and privacy of the deaf when they seek services in our communities,” he said.

Mr Bahari said the government plans to have the Kenyan sign language and Braille recognised in the Constitution as national and official languages alongside English and Swahili.

National importance

In 2018, broadcasters were directed by the Communications Authority to have sign language interpreters during TV news broadcasts and events of national importance.

The guidelines published sought to boost access to information for people with disabilities.

There were also calls at the time to have institutions offering services to the public to include qualified interpreters for the deaf and the blind but this has yet to happen universally.

Removing social barriers for people with disabilities will only happen if more people learn courses on special needs, said Dr Norman Kiogora, director of the Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE), where the graduation ceremony was held.

“I wish to call upon other Kenyans to come to KISE to pursue courses in any of the various areas of special needs,” he said.

Graduating students recounted what motivated them to study sign language.

Serah Maliti said an encounter with a deaf person prompted her to want to learn sign language.

“I did not know the staff at the institution I was visiting was deaf and went on asking questions, which were left unanswered,” she said.

She eventually left complaining about how rude the staff were, but when she inquired at the security desk why she was not attended to, she was informed that the staff could not hear her.

“I felt very bad and resolved to learn sign language to avoid such an incident from ever happening again,” she added.

Ms Maliti encourages Kenyans to study sign language so as to help bridge the gap that still exists.

She noted that anyone can get a disability at any time and it is therefore important for everyone to equip themselves with the necessary skills needed when interacting with people with disabilities.