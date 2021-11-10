Coffee boom expected as farmers reap big

Coffee farmers in Nyeri

Women pick coffee at a farm in Nyeri County.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
mugo

By  Irene Mugo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

After having to grapple with depreciating coffee returns exacerbated by erratic weather patterns over the past three years, coffee farmers will be smiling all the way to the bank this year owing to a bumper harvest.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.