CBK reinstates charges for banks' in-house mobile money transactions

The Central Bank of Kenya says it has credited Treasury’s account with Sh5 billion. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Central Bank of Kenya said concerns had grown on the viability of the services.
  • CBK further stated that it would review the charges against pricing principles announced December last year.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has reinstated charges for mobile banking transactions involving bank-specific mobile wallets in a move that will affect thousands of Kenyans who have been using the platform to make various transactions.

