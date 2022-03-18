Carrefour drops eggs from caged hens from its shelves

Supermarkets chain Carrefour will only sell eggs produced under ‘humane’ conditions in a standards policy shift that will lock out supplies from thousands of poultry farmers in Kenya.

Carrefour’s parent firm, Dubai-based Majid Al Futtaim, says it will source cage-free eggs for its Carrefour supermarkets from suppliers who adhere to a new policy adopted by the global chain store to push for better animal welfare and drive healthy consumption for its customers.

Kevin Macharia, Majid Al Futtaim’s head of marketing and communications East Africa, said suppliers in the region will be made to meet the high standards set.

“We will be putting in place audits to see if the policy is being implemented and if they need assistance because we understand it is a process,” Mr Macharia said.

Majid Al Futtaim signed the Farmed Animal Health and Welfare Policy under The Humane League, which commits companies to promoting alternative and sustainable housing systems, such as cage-free, outdoor access, free-range systems and organic feeds.



