Westgate shopping mall
Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Westgate grows from strength to strength

logo (12)

By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Last year, courts found two men guilty of the 2013 attack and sentenced them to 18 and 33 years imprisonment. 
  • The mall's management still not willing to comment on the incident that befell them almost a decade ago.

From the beautifully trimmed flowerbeds to the gracefully swaying palm trees that line the path to the mall, Westgate is undoubtedly one of the most idyllic shopping complexes in Nairobi, Kenya. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.