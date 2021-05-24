CAK puts bread makers on notice over misleading information

A customer shops for bread at a supermarket in Nairobi on September 16, 2013.

By Brian Ambani

  • CAK has ordered bread makers to provide a list of ingredients and the net weight of their products in grams, and legibly print the date and month that the product was made on the wrappers.

The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) has put bread manufacturers on notice for declaring false and misleading information about their products.

