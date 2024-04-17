Buyers turn to leeks on high onion prices

As the cost of red onions skyrockets to Sh200 per kilogramme, Kenyan consumers are turning to alternatives such as spring, white onions or leeks to manage their household budgets.

The surge in red onion prices is attributed to a combination of factors including adverse weather conditions, reduced supply due to logistical challenges, especially for those importing from Egypt and Tanzania, and increased transportation costs. This has led to a significant strain on consumers' budgets, prompting them to explore more affordable options.

“Red onions are hard to find nowadays. If you find them, what is available in the market now is smaller and very expensive, so people are opting for the white onions because they are bigger and a kilo goes for Sh150. Leeks are also cheaper than red onions. We're selling them at Sh100,” says Mercy Wanjiru, a vendor at City Park Market in Nairobi's Parklands.

With their availability at relatively lower prices compared to their red onions, consumers however say white onions have milder flavour profiles.

“Nowadays I find red onions to be quite pricey. A tiny piece costs around Sh10 or Sh20. White onions are more affordable but have a milder taste, I personally prefer leeks, which are even cheaper. I usually buy them for Sh90 per kg at the market on Nairobi's Mombasa Road,” says Zipporah Karanja.

Onion traders say that in the market, a 25 kg bag costs Sh10,000, while a 50kg bag is Sh20,000.

“I've noticed that my customers are shifting to leeks, and it's understandable why. A leek is Sh5, which is affordable and can last more than three days. This steep rise in red onion prices is making it challenging to sell them,” says Irene Msamali, a vendor along Nairobi's Muslim Road.

Leeks offer a unique flavour profile and versatility in cooking, making them a viable option for various culinary applications.

“Everything has gone up, tomatoes, garlic... it's seasonal you know, today is a season for Irish potatoes, tomorrow something else,” Ms Msamali says.

In a report issued on December 6, 2023, the Central Bank of Kenya's monetary policy regulator highlighted that onion prices experienced a significant increase of 53.8 percent in November 2023. Similarly, during the same period, tomato and sugar prices saw substantial rises of 40.4 percent and 39.0 percent respectively.

As indicated by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), the surge in onion prices was primarily attributed to heightened demand for imported products from Tanzania, driven by Kenyan consumers' preference for their extended shelf life and overall quality.