Blow for Oilibya managers in Sh1.5 million theft case

A court ruled Monday that four managers of an oil company have a case to answer in a Sh1.5 million burglary and theft matter.

Milimani chief magistrate Martha Mutuku will receive defences of the managers of Libya Oil Kenya Limited (Oilibya) accused of breaking into a petrol station on July 30 and stealing assorted items.

Ms Mutuku ruled that the managers - Joyce Nekoye Wanjala (territory), Nancy Waeni Mutune Kwinga (retail) and Antony Mugo Muraya (network) - as well as contractor Stanley Njoroge and Oilibya have a case to answer.

In the case, Mr Thomas Abade (supply manager) represents the oil company.

The group is charged with breaking into and stealing from the Juja Road service station, which Oilibya had leased to Maced Limited.

Vide an agreement dated June 1, 2015, Maced said it would sell Oilibya’s fuel and related products at the Juja Road service station.

In his testimony before Ms Mutuku, Maced director Kenneth Njiru said Oilibya terminated the contract on June 7, 2017.

The magistrate heard that prior to the termination of the contract, Oilibya stopped providing Maced with fuel products around October 2016.

At the conclusion of the prosecution’s case, Ms Mutuku ruled that evidence led by prosecutor Anderson Gikunda warranted putting the accused on defence.

Ms Nekoye, , Ms Waeni, Mr Mugo, Mr Njoroge and Mr Abade are charged that on June 7, 2017 at Juja Road service station, Nairobi, with others not in court, they broke into an office and stole 10 of CCTV cameras valued at Sh400,000.

They are also accused of stealing gas cylinders estimated to be worth Sh200,000, lubricants worth about Sh500,000, a car wash vacuum cleaner worth Sh30,000 and fuel worth about Sh200,000. The property valued at Sh1, 530,000 belonged to Maced.

The accused have denied these charges as well as one of willfully and unlawfully damaging five padlocks valued at Sh12,500, the property of Maced. They were released on bond.

The case will be mentioned on July 30.