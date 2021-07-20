Blow for Oilibya managers in Sh1.5 million theft case

Milimani Law Courts

The Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The group is charged with breaking into and stealing from the Juja Road service station, which Oilibya had leased to Maced Limited.

A court ruled Monday that four managers of an oil company have a case to answer in a Sh1.5 million burglary and theft matter.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Blow for Oilibya managers in Sh1.5m theft case

  2. I bought my first Safaricom, Centum shares as a teen

  3. Kenyans to pay more for Zoom calls

  4. CMA on the spot over Cytonn Investments scandal

  5. PRIME Online trading: Lotto or chess?

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.