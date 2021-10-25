Family Bank
Bank set to auction Urithi Sacco’s Sh1bn land in Thika

What you need to know:

  • The members had accused the sacco management of going behind their back in using the land as a loan security. 
  • The sacco’s disclosure of the loan led Justice Kemei to rule that there was no case against the cooperative over misrepresentation.

The High Court has allowed Family Bank to auction a 104-acre piece of land valued at Sh1 billion in Thika to recover a Sh500 million loan from troubled Urithi Sacco.

