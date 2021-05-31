Bad loans balloon as top banks face tough Covid test

bad loans

CBK is betting on lenders’ reforms such as digitisation and diversification of their portfolio  for turnaround this year.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

Bad loans for Kenya’s top nine banks by assets have increased by Sh82.5 billion in the full-year period between March last year and March this year, highlighting how Covid-19 has been devastating to local banks.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. PRIME 'King' James dislodges Oigara from banking perch

  2. Kenya eyes Sh100bn World Bank, IMF loans

  3. Bad loans balloon as top banks face tough Covid test

  4. Kenya drops inspection fees for Tanzania food products

  5. Free trade area provides Africa with new prospects

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.