Another big win for KRA as Rift water agency to pay Sh643m tax

KRA headquarters in Nairobi. The Authority has been given the go-ahead to collect over Sh11 billion from various firms by the Tax Appeals Tribunal.  


Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
logo (12)

By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • This comes after the Tax Appeals Tribunal dismissed an appeal by the agency, challenging KRA’s assessment that charged Sh643,394,426 in withholding tax demands.

The Central Rift Valley Water Development Agency will pay the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Sh643 million, for failing to deduct tax when it paid an Italian firm contracted to undertake the Itare Dam project- CMC Di Ravenna.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. KRA wins another Sh643m in tax arrears

  2. New telemedicine platform to bolster healthcare in Africa  

  3. Petitioner: Ifmis tender winner not qualified

  4. Indian social media site launches in Nigeria after Twitter ban

  5. PRIME How debt has nearly crippled logistics firm Multiple Haulers

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.