Mombasa politician, two traders guilty in Sh13million tax evasion case

Maur Abdallah Bwanamaka

Lawyer Bernard Muriuki Kanyiri (left) and Mr Maur Abdallah Bwanamaka leave a court on June 5, 2017. Mr Bwanamaka has been found guilty of tax evasion.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Brian Ocharo

What you need to know:

  • Chief Magistrate Edna Nyaloti said the evidence against the three was overwhelming.
  • Court says the accused persons made a false report to facilitate the release of the cargo without paying custom duty.

Mombasa politician Maur Abdallah Bwanamaka and two businessmen have been found guilty of evading Sh13 million tax by under-declaring rice imported from Zanzibar.

