ADMI and Wowzi's new partnership to empower Africa's content creators

Content creators in Africa stand a chance to benefit immensely from a new partnership between Africa Digital Media Institute (ADMI) and Wowzi. The partnership, which is structured into three pivotal phases, seeks to empower aspiring and established content creators while redefining the realm of influencer marketing.

Dr Laila Macharia, the co-founder and CEO of ADMI, said the partnership is a manifestation of their dedication to nurturing and supporting content creators in the continent.

"Our aim is to furnish a platform for one million content creators, enabling them to translate their creative visions into sustainable livelihoods while simultaneously generating economic value and societal impact for both partners," Dr Macharia said.

Wowzi co-founder and president, Mike Otieno, echoed these sentiments, while underscoring the potential of the partnership for content creators, brands, and the wider digital media ecosystem.

Influencer marketing industry

"By harnessing the expertise and resources of both Wowzi and ADMI, this partnership is primed to reshape the landscape of influencer marketing and content creation across Africa and beyond," Otieno said.

The partnership is poised to be a game-changer in the African digital media landscape, empowering millions of content creators and reshaping the influencer marketing industry.

The three phases of this collaboration encompass various activities, including the development of innovative courses, enhancing learning experiences, and fostering industry alliances to unlock the full potential of content creators and influencers.

During the pilot phase, the partnership will introduce the Influencer Marketing Accelerator, a hybrid course designed to adapt to evolving market demands. This course will consist of self-paced virtual modules and masterclasses by established influencers.

Significant employment avenue

In recent years, influencer marketing has gained significant traction as a powerful strategy for brands to connect with audiences authentically through social media. Studies have shown that about 70 percent of consumers trust recommendations from influencers or friends on social platforms.

Forbes reports that the global influencer marketing industry has grown tenfold from Sh140 billion (USD 1.7 billion) in 2016 to Sh2.4 trillion in 2023, with forecasts suggesting it could reach Sh20 trillion (USD 16.4 billion) by 2030. This growth is largely attributed to the accessibility of platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, enabling individuals to create content and find their niche audiences.

In Kenya, a 2023 Datareportal report shows that over 10.15 million users aged 18 and above actively used social media at the start of 2023, constituting roughly 33.6 per cent of the adult population. Among these users, YouTube had the largest user base at 9.44 million, followed closely by Facebook at 9.25 million, Instagram with 2.20 million users, LinkedIn with 3.50 million "members," Snapchat with 2.45 million, and Twitter with 1.9 million users.

Kenya has witnessed YouTube's emergence as a significant employment avenue, with a minimum of 300 YouTubers amassing more than 100,000 subscribers each, as reported in the 2022 YouTube Rich List. This trend extends to Nigeria and South Africa, with each country boasting at least 300 channels with over 100,000 subscribers, highlighting YouTube's growing influence in the region.