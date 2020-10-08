Reforms: Pyrethrum farmers want task force report implemented

The Pyrethrum Growers Association (PGA) has called on the government to implement recommendations by the Presidential Task Force on Parastatals Reforms to save the ailing sub-sector.

PGA national chairperson Justus Mochache Monda on Wednesday said the reforms recommended by the task force headed by Isaac Owounda, if implemented, will revive the ailing sector.

“The government should not let this task force report gather dust on the shelves like others since pyrethrum farmers are eagerly waiting for its implementation," said Mr Monda.

Mr Monda faulted the government's piecemeal reforms in the pyrethrum sector saying the strategy will not lead to the revitalisation of the sector that is on its knees.

“PGA is concerned that the government is reluctantly pushing for reforms when pyrethrum farmers have not been paid their outstanding dues since April this year," said Mr Monda.

The official said only trusted seed multiplication government agencies such as Kenya Agricultural Research and Livestock Organisation (Karlo) should be mandated to do rapid production of planting materials.

"Farmers lack quality planting materials and PGA wants an audit conducted on the use of past government funding.

At the same time, PGA wants a substantive board of directors appointed to revive the subsector.

"Let all key stakeholders be involved in appointing the directors who will be accountable to the farmers and to the government," added Mr Monda.

One-man show

The official observed that lack of a board has led to the slow revival process of the sector. He said that an organisation without leadership and accountability structure cannot survive.

"The money pumped in the Pyrethrum Processing Company of Kenya (PPCK) has no accountability tracing mechanism due to lack of a board of directors PPCK is now a one-man show," said Mr Monda.

The lobby group also wants the recommended reforms like the formation of nurseries to be fast-tracked.

He said the Sh1billion revival package by the government was "a drop in the ocean" as pensioners and other creditors are owed more than Sh2.5 billion.

fmureithi@ke.nationmedia.com