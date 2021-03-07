Mozzart donates equipment worth Ksh3 million to Kombewa Sub-County Hospital

Lead photo

Kisumu County Governor Hon Anyang' Nyong'o (left) with Mozzart Bet Country Manager Sasa Krneta during the handover of equipment to Kombewa Sub-County Hospital on March 5, 2021.

Leading gaming company Mozzart Bet continued with its support to Kenya’s healthcare system by donating medical equipment worth Ksh3 million to Kombewa Sub-County Hospital in Kisumu on Friday, March 5.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.