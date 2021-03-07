Mozzart donates equipment worth Ksh3 million to Kombewa Sub-County Hospital

Leading gaming company Mozzart Bet continued with its support to Kenya’s healthcare system by donating medical equipment worth Ksh3 million to Kombewa Sub-County Hospital in Kisumu on Friday, March 5.

The donated equipment included hospital beds, bedside lockers, maternity delivery beds, patient monitors, oxygen concentrators, oxygen flow meters, oxygen storage capacitors, ophthamolscopes, and infant incubators, among others.

Kisumu County Governor Hon Anyang’ Nyong’o, who officially received the equipment, reserved special praises for Mozzart.

“We are very excited to receive this donation. Maternal and paediatric health sections in this facility will now greatly improve their service delivery, and we are very grateful to Mozzart for this noble gesture,” he said.

“On behalf of Kisumu County, I want to assure Mozzart that the equipment will be put to good use to improve healthcare in Kombewa and Kisumu County at large. Special gratitude goes to Mozzart, led by the Country Manager, Sasa Krneta,” he added.

The Mozzart Country Manager said the organisation would continue supporting community projects around the country. “We are very grateful for the warm reception we have received in this great county of Kisumu. We are also delighted to bring this donation, which we hope will change the lives of people in the Kombewa community for the better,” Krneta said.

He continued: “We have spent over Ksh50 million since November in community projects that include our “100 Wells for Our Communities” water project as well as our healthcare initiative. We are a human-centred organisation and therefore we are always eager to support community projects.”

Between November 2020 and now, 19 different hospitals have received essential medical equipment courtesy of Mozzart. The facilities include Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, Pumwani Maternity Hospital, Ngara Health Centre, Chemolingot Sub-County Hospital, Mathare North Health Centre, Kahawa West Health Centre, Kayole 1 Health Centre, Kayole 2 Sub-County Hospital, Nyamache Sub-County Referral Hospital, Rachuonyo County Hospital, Dandora 1 Health Centre, Mukuru Health Centre, Dandora 2 Health Centre, Kakamega Referral Hospital, Waithaka Health Centre, Vihiga County Referral Hospital, Yala Sub-County Hospital, Molo Sub-County Hospital and now the Kombewa Sub-County Hospital.