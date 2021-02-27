It’s Mozzart again as Katanga people in Machakos also get clean water point

Water is among the most basic necessities of life, but there are still many places in the world where people have to walk several miles to bring a few gallons of clean water home to their families. The goal of Mozzart’s action, “100 Wells for Our Community”, is to help provide clean water all over Kenya.

Mozzart Bet has in the recent past funded the digging of fresh water points in Imbo, Kothidha in Homa Bay County, St Basil Lurambi Primary School in Kakamega County, and Chebunyo Dispensary in Bomet County.

On Friday, February 26, the leading gaming company commissioned another water point, this time in Katanga Secondary School in Machakos County. The project is worth Ksh2.8 million.

Mozzart has been committed to improving the lives of ordinary people in Kenya. This is the fourth water project that the company has undertaken. It targets to do 96 more.

Katanga Secondary School Principal Franklin Mutua thanked Mozzart for what he termed as a “good job”.

“On behalf of the school, I would like to sincerely thank Mozzart. Water has been a great challenge to the school and the neighboring community. Students from the school will now have easy time studying as they have clean water,” he said.

“We will also plant trees in the school. Children will now focus more on their education as they won’t be used to look for water,” he added.

Mr Franklin Mutua, Katanga Secondary School Principal.

Area Chief Zipporah Mwanza Kithyaka said she would ensure the project benefits the entire community.

“On behalf of the Government of Kenya, I want to thank Mozzart for commissioning this water well for the people of Katanga. My administration will offer all the support required to ensure the project benefits the entire community,” she said.

Katanga Chief, Zipporah Mwanza Kithyaka.

Mozzart representatives say they are very excited about this great action and that they aim to help even more comunities to acces clean water and improve the quality of life.

Marketing Manager Frank Ochieng reiterated the company’s mission to support Kenyan communities.

“This is the fourth water point we have commissioned and we have 96 more to go. We have also been donating very crucial medical equipment to hospitals around the country and we will continue to do so,” he said.

“On behalf of Mozzart, I would like to thank the people of Katanga for the warm welcome and reception. Our organisation is happy and privileged to provide you with clean and safe water. We wish you all the best in whatever you do,” he added.

Mozzart Bet Marketing Manager Frank Ochieng.