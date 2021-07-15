Reaching an agreement doesn’t have to drain you: Try Muldoon and Partners

Katherine Muldoon

Photo credit: Muldoon and Partners

Katherine Muldoon, the Managing Partner at Muldoon and Partners, vouches for mediation. This is based on her vast experience with this form of dispute resolution as well as with litigation – the conventional way of settling claims through courts.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.