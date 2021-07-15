Reaching an agreement doesn’t have to drain you: Try Muldoon and Partners

Katherine Muldoon, the Managing Partner at Muldoon and Partners, vouches for mediation. This is based on her vast experience with this form of dispute resolution as well as with litigation – the conventional way of settling claims through courts.

As she narrates, litigation can be quite draining to the parties involved, whereas those who opt for mediation end up breathing a big sigh of relief after avoiding that agony.

Ms Muldoon has an international practice that spans multiple jurisdictions, both on and offshore. Therefore, she has gained from vast opportunities to experience how both systems of dispute resolution work.

“I have witnessed first-hand the emotional and financial effects of court proceedings and litigation on my clients,” says Ms Muldoon. “Conversely, I see clearly the benefits to my clients in their having access to mediation by way of time and money saved.”

So, how has this influenced her firm’s views on mediation?

“My ultimate aim is always to give back the control to the parties via our tried and tested method of mediation,” she says.

“We are results driven, and whilst we make no compromise on the quality of our service, we can offer very affordable alternative dispute resolution services,” Ms Muldoon adds.

She appreciates that living with conflict and disputes is difficult. However, she points out, “reaching agreement doesn’t have to be!”

Ms Muldoon invites members of the public or other professionals to feel free to contact the firm for a free consultation.