How BAT Kenya is championing diversity and inclusion for a better tomorrow

Lucy Evara, Head of Human Resources, BAT Kenya and East Africa Markets.

It is likely that the way we work will forever change as a result of Covid-19. However, our commitment to fostering an inclusive culture and building ‘A Great Place to Work’ for our people, is unwavering.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.