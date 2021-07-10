Winners and losers in the new scramble for the soul of Mt Kenya 

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto (centre) with  some Mt Kenya leaders  at Engineer, in Nyandarua County, on February 14.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Kagwanja

Chief Executive Africa Policy Institute

What you need to know:

  • In the past, the region’s elite led the pack in the scramble for votes in other parts of the country.
  • This enabled the region to produce three out of independent Kenya’s four presidents.

As the August 9, 2022 General Election beckons, presidential hopefuls are rushing to win the hearts and minds and consolidate influence in the Mt Kenya region.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Makau Mutua: We’ve failed to weed out ignorance

  2. Gitau Warigi: It’s time Uhuru dealt with mess in Jubilee

  3. Tom Mshindi: Contradiction of rich varsities running on empty

  4. Peter Kagwanja: Winners and losers in the new scramble for the soul of Mt Kenya 

  5. Scheaffer Okore: Let’s fully back Team Kenya for Tokyo Olympics 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.