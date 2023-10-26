Last Friday, the controversial heading “G-Spot” reappeared in Faith Oneya’s weekly column, published in the gender magazine The Voice of the Daily Nation.

The G-Spot heading had been removed the Friday before following a reader’s complaint. Peter Mungai had questioned why the Nation was using “G-Spot”, which is a four-letter word. “Tell me, why is Faith Oneya’s column titled G-Spot?” he had demanded on October 7. “I think [the word] has specifically one meaning, unless I am missing something.”

Mr Mungai didn’t receive a response from Ms Oneya or her editor. But he was happy to let it go as “G-Spot” was removed from the next column, published on October 13.

But the heading reappeared in the following column, published on October 20. Mr Mungai wrote again.

“How can NMG allow such a title?” he asked. Again, there was no response. He was anxiously waiting to see if today’s column would have the “G-Spot” heading.

The heading (name) of a column is important. It informs the reader the nature or area of coverage of the column. It also distinguishes the the column from others.

The heading is different from the headline. The headline summarises the most important or interesting aspect of the article; it’s also supposed to entice readers to read the article. The heading of this column is “Public Editor’ Notebook”. The headline of this article is “When ‘Nation’ can use four-letter words without offending readers”.

Family newspaper

Mr Mungai is right about G-Spot. It has only one dictionary meaning—the area in the front wall of the vagina which is alleged to produce an extremely intense orgasm when stimulated.

Never mind there is a lot of controversy on whether the G-Spot actually exits and, if it does, how to find it. But the point Mr Mungai was making is that the use of G-Spot is offensive in a family newspaper. A family newspaper is one designed to be read by everyone in the family, including children.

G-Spot is a four-letter word. Four-letter words are considered offensive. They refer to genitalia, sexual activity or excretory functions. But they don’t necessarily contain four letters. And they can also be insults or cuss words such as “bitch”, “arsehole”, “bastard”, “bugger” and so on.

Four-letter words, however, are acceptable in a family newspaper if they are used in the right context and for legitimate reasons. For example, as part of a direct quotation when there is a compelling reason for using them, such as clarity and truth-telling. Indeed, G-Spot has been used in the Nation in appropriate contexts without offending readers.

Sexologist

Dr Nelly Bosire, a gynaecologist, uses ‘G-Spot’ in her write-up “Female genital alteration: Where do we draw the line?”(Daily Nation, Jan. 22, 2018).

The Nation writer Simon Mburu uses the word in “Failing to perform when it matters the most” (Sunday Nation, Sept. 8, 2019).

Another Nation writer, Joan Thatiah, uses the word in “Kenyan women and sex toys” (Daily Nation, April 10, 2020). Kemzy Kemzy uses the word in “Where to get the perfect offers this Valentine’s” (Saturday Nation, Feb. 12, 2022). “Where to get the perfect offers this Valentine’s” which singled out “a remote controlled G-spot vibrator”.

The Nation has used other four-letter words but mostly in appropriate contexts. For example, Otani Ochieng uses the four-letter word “arse” but in a quotation context: “This is what has created the unhealthy and totally unacceptable situation, whereby, in Luoland, you cannot emerge as a political leader unless—as Watergate’s John Dean confessed—you ‘kiss somebody’s arse’” (“I criticise Raila but I’m not opposing his bid” (Saturday Nation, Sept. 17, 2011).

The heading of a column is the equivalent of the title of a book: It tells the reader what to expect. In the case of Oneya’s column, the use of “G-Spot” as the heading is unnecessary—unless one wants to attract readers by alluding to sex. The former Nation magazine editor’s column is not a sex column.





- The Public Editor is an independent news ombudsman who handles readers’ complaints on editorial matters including accuracy and journalistic standards.