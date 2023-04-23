We should regulate and monitor pastors to end crime, cult deaths

Churches, especially the unregulated ‘prosperity’ ones, have become conduits for organised crime.

American actor Will Smith became even more famous after slapping his fellow comedian at the Oscars last year. His insult of Chris Rock by telling him to “take my wife’s name out of your ‘effing’ mouth” following a quarrel over the woman’s hair has become a catchphrase.

This phrase is relevant in our case in Kenya too and, indeed, Africa and it should be told to the politicians. Hence, they should take “God’s name out of their ‘effing’ mouths”. God’s name is being used by narcissistic and corrupt people who hide behind the veils, suits and cassocks to abuse and plunder.

In the latest Al-Jazeera documentary on the ‘Gold Mafia’ of Africa, Kamlesh Pattni was, unsurprisingly, featured. This is a man who is responsible for one of the biggest scams in the country, known as Goldenberg. He now masquerades as a pastor too.

His accomplice in the latest rounds of gold and money laundering is another pastor, Uebert Angel. A Zimbabwean ambassador to number of foreign missions, Angel is recorded saying he uses the diplomatic bag to move the gold around.

Of concern here is that two people who both allege to be pastors are involved in organised crime but hide their criminality behind religion to avoid detection.

Sounded immoral

Churches, especially the unregulated ‘prosperity’ ones, have become conduits for organised crime as the documentary shows. It is not uncommon to wonder how heads of such churches end up on the Forbes rich list, as alluded to by Pastor Angel, who claims to be on it.

Kenyans were also left agog when the new chairman of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Authority (EACC), said he was worth Sh170 million. To many of us, it just sounded immoral for a head of a church—and, perhaps, leading a huge congregation of poor Kenyans—would be that rich.

There is no claim that Bishop Dr David Oginde obtained his wealth illegally (not yet, anyway) but Pastor Angel’s wealth clearly raises eyebrows, given his relationship with Pattni and the Gold Mafia group in Southern Africa.

God’s name is not to be mentioned in vain, so the Bible tells us in Exodus 20:7. However, in the criminal underworld, God has become the godfather of crime by default as pastors hide behind missionary work to plunder, smuggle and abuse their congregations. They are now using His name for organised crime and corruption.

Turned into a church

Should we as Kenyans worry as State House is turned into a church and welcomes all creed of pastors? I believe we should. There is no suggestion of criminality going on at the House on the Hill; however, given the rise in organised crime within the churches and inducement of government officials by people portraying themselves as church ministers, there is a need to review the close relationship between the Kenyan State and the Church.

Pastor Angel’s confession as regards the diplomatic bag should also concern African countries for it poses a threat to peace and security. Diplomatic bags may as well be used to move explosives and illegal drugs, who knows!

There is a need to regulate pastors, both the uber-rich and the hoi polloi of the pastoral world, such as the one of Kilifi County. Had there been regulation and monitoring of churches’ activities, the deaths in the Kilifi cult could have been avoided.

Regulation of churches is now crucial for national security and to protect vulnerable people who are being fleeced by mushrooming prosperity preachers. Most of the people who are gullible to rogue pastors are the most desperate, who are forced to part with their little money to pay for the lavish lifestyle of the ‘Man of God’. There has never been greater fraud than that occurring within the prosperity churches.

Pays taxes

Many pastors function outside the law and hide behind the Bible. They defraud their congregation through personal ‘tithe’ that is not taxed or regulated. This frustrates the government’s revenue collection efforts. Every individual and establishment pays taxes on their earnings, and it is time the churches also did to contribute to the national coffers.

The other crucial aspect to consider is licensing of freelance pastors for purposes of regulation and taxation. Ideally, the charlatans should be banned. If that is not possible, then there must be a code of conduct for the clergy to protect the most vulnerable in society. Con men won’t get away with what most of the pastors do. This now needs to change through policies that address abuse of religious practices and sets standards to be followed.

The most important and urgent work is to separate the Church from the State, to minimise abuse of government resources and processes. That would also discourage the growth of fake churches and also cults.