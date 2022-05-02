We need more journalism to protect press freedom

As the World Press Freedom Day is marked globally today, journalism’s fight for rediscovery takes the stage in a forceful manner. While the usual villains remain committed to curtailing a free media, it is becoming clear that the biggest weapon society has against these threats is journalism.

Increasing the amount of journalism is our best defence of independent journalism. And the journalist must be the first to stand up to protect the space from a more sophisticated enemy.

Two issues are of concern for the media. First, newsroom integrity and safety are coming under significant pressure as has always happened during elections. The second one is that sustenance of independent journalism is fairly challenged from the economic and regulatory front, and new ideas are needed to propel the sector forward.

On the first issue, the number of powerful and influential people working hard to influence editorial decisions is growing. Editors are daily called upon to fend off all sorts of strangers from the newsroom, but they persist using threats, attacks, graft and other dishonest methods.

Separating facts from campaign propaganda, especially that of the disinformation shade, is a hallowed duty for every Kenyan journalist. We owe the voter a duty to find them the information that will enable them vet those offering themselves for leadership, and that will protect the integrity of their vote.

Dwindling advertising

To do this, our journalists’ welfare must be secured if they are to deliver, consistently. Their physical, mental and digital welfare is core to the performance of their duty. This goes to the core of this year’s World Press Freedom Day theme – Journalism under digital siege.

We must caution against blanket legal, legislative and policy decisions targeting digital spaces. There may be a case for the authorities to check this space against criminal activities, terrorism, incitement and hate speech, but this should not be used as an excuse to clamp down on the platforms.

The use of spyware and surveillance equipment by state actors and influential non-state actors to monitor the communication of journalists and their sources undermines journalism and is a direct threat to safety. We know that the Pegasus spyware has been acquired by security apparatus in many countries, including in Eastern Africa, and has been used to illegally access journalists’ devices. Effective superintendence of such state power by civilian agencies is key to making sure free speech is not punished.

The second issue, as listed above, is on sustainability, from an economic and a regulatory front. With advertising dwindling, there must be a hard conversation about the place of Big Tech in the media ecosystem, especially their distribution of content from media organisations and the sharing of revenue. Quality journalism is expensive, yet our growing economy and democracy needs more robust journalism. Therefore, all who profit from the value created in the news production process must share its cost.

Growing tension

The financial pressure is creating other problems. How do editors navigate pressures of convergence and quality when newsrooms are bleeding staff and resources? We must stand up to digital dollar apartheid. Big Tech has made concessions in Europe and Asia. The need is more compelling in Africa and they need to come to the table and contribute in strengthening our journalism and revenue bases.

Our regulatory framework must therefore be enriched with ideas and skills that ensure just sharing of the media value, and smart strategies for media development. We have witnessed growing tension between journalists and media regulators, especially the Media Council of Kenya (MCK). New modals of controlling journalists are emerging, and the threat is no longer just the might of the central government.

While tensions between journalists and regulators are not inevitable, it is worrying when regulators usurp the mandate of journalist lobbies and become attack dogs for the Executive.

To be sure, the Kenya Editors Guild acknowledges the work of MCK in supporting journalists, but we insist on open, consultative processes when it comes to media policy. We will reject any moves to drag the media into dark rooms.

Journalism solidarity through strong ecosystems including institutions, open discussion of media issues, peer review, safety, and sustainability are our hallmarks for progress. Editors cannot outsource integrity of the profession to regulators or media owners.

Despite the challenges, doing more journalism moves us closer to solutions.