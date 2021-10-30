We must all start to see beyond group hostilities and differences

By  Sunny Bindra

A management consultant, writer and teacher based in Nairobi.

  • When two religious groups fight, each one thinks it is fighting the heathens on behalf of the One True God.
  • When neighbouring countries fight over territory, each one thinks its case is just, and the other’s is bogus.

Here’s what those who believe in Covid-19 vaccinations believe about the “anti-vaxxers:” That they are gullible and swayed by manipulative messaging; and that they will regret their decision. Here, in turn, is what anti-vaxxers believe about vaxxers: That they are gullible and swayed by manipulative messaging; and that they will regret their decision.

