A Nobel prize of great meaning. Why Gurnah’s win is a big deal

Abdulrazak Gurnah

This handout photograph released by the University of Kent on October 7, 2021 shows Abdulrazak Gurnah, the Zanzibar-born author awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature, teaching students at the University of Kent on May 19, 2016. 

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Sunny Bindra

A management consultant, writer and teacher based in Nairobi.

What you need to know:

  • Gurnah writes both beguilingly and cuttingly about the migrant experience.
  • But there is more to his story than just his writing prowess.

Abdulrazak Gurnah won the Nobel Prize for Literature last week, and it meant a great deal. He is only the fifth person of African birth to win the prize, and the closest to our own shores — his birthplace is Zanzibar, that captivating, mysterious island across the waters from Kenya.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.